$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 2,120,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

