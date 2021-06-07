40,872 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,863,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,837,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRHU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

