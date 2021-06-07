4,141 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,284 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $189.32 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

