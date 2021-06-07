$44.41 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $44.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.64 million and the lowest is $44.10 million. Transcat reported sales of $38.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $187.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $189.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.24 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $199.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. 16,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,077. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.