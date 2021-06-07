4,400 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Barbara Oil Co.

Barbara Oil Co. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 19.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 487,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,170,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

