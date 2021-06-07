$51.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $51.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.39 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $211.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.26. 780,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.46. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

