77,131 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 3.96. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

