AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.52. 159,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

