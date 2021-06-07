Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $856.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 69,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

