Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 233.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 59.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $161.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,547.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

