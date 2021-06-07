Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,065 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $15.12 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

