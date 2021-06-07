Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

