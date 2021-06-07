Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Black Knight by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $73.24 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

