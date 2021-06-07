Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $1.90 Million in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

