ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.22. 2,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 718,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

