Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 452,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Aflac by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $424,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

AFL opened at $57.48 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.