Akropolis (AKRO) Tops One Day Volume of $10.17 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $71.17 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.01058301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.03 or 0.10327479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054120 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.