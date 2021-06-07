Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.41. The stock had a trading volume of 246,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,947,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.53. The company has a market capitalization of $585.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

