ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. 176,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

