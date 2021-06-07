Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIZY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 140,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.1488 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

