Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

TIP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $127.46. 7,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

