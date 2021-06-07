Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.19. The company had a trading volume of 567,164 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.