Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,918. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

