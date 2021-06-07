Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $39.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.66. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,018. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.