Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,123. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

