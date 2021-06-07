Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 88,917 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2,041.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,131. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $70.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.