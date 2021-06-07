Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Sells $73,939.32 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.77.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

