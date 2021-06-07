American International Group Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.