Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
NYSE:COLD opened at $38.69 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
