Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.69 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

