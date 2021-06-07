Amon Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.01068494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.10360644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

