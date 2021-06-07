Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

AGRX stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

