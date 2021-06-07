Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $233.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $959.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

PBH opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

