Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.35). Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($1.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.00. 1,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $224.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

