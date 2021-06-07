Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.70). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,661. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,340,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exterran by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 65.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 329.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 177,816 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.