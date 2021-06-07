Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $61.86

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,728 shares of company stock worth $10,934,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

