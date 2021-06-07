Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target at $32.31

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $5,426,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.