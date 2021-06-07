Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $67.29

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Finally, Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

