Analysts Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,477. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $832.68 million, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 577,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

