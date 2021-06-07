Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $101.75

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

