Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $32.15

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

SMPL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,761. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

