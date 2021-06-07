Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $24.32

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several research firms have commented on WU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders sold 120,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,492 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

