Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target at $60.67

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.