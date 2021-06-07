Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Diana Shipping (DSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX):

6/2/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/31/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/26/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/24/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/21/2021 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 908,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 93.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 91.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

