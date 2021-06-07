Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $661.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.32, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

