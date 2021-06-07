Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.16

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 1788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock worth $626,781 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

