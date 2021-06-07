ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 5.3%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.83 and last traded at $66.15. 1,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 246,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

