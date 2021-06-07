Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.29

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 1279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

