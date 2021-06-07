Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00282697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00250397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.01149128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.02 or 0.99873122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

