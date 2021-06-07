ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $330.16 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $330.16 million and approximately $423,079.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00077360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00026851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.01053779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.00 or 0.10346848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00054723 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

