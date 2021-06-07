Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AHT traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,240 ($68.46). The stock had a trading volume of 196,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,056. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,776.02. The company has a market cap of £23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.15.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.